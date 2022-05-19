PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that injured five people near the campus of Temple University. Police say one of the victims was shot 14 times.

Two of the victims are expected to recover from their injuries and the other three are fighting for their lives at the hospital.

Eyewitness News reporter Madeleine Wright spoke to neighbors about the violence on their street.

Bruno Paris had just left his North Philadelphia apartment to run some errands when he noticed his windows and windshield were shattered.

“It’s not pleasant, that’s for sure,” Paris said. “I didn’t know what happened. I thought it was an act of vandalism and then somebody told me that there was a shooting.”

The gunfire broke out on Bouvier Street near Temple University, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, leaving five people hurt. CBS3 crews found more than 20 shell casings littering tiny Bouvier Street.

“There was people like bleeding and stuff walking down this way and they went to the hospital,” Temple student Willa Gibson said.

Five people were shot outside this rowhome on Bouvier St. in North Philadelphia last night. Three are in critical condition, the other two, in stable condition. The gunfire shattered two windows of this yellow Chevrolet Aveo. @PhillyPolice detained 2 males for questioning. pic.twitter.com/0INFJTHx6o — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) May 19, 2022

“It was one shot, but they shot a thousand bullets. It’s dangerous out here,” resident North Philadelphia Gerrell Butler said.

At last check, there were three victims in critical condition: A 20-year-old woman shot seven times, a 28-year-old man shot 14 times, and a 59-year-old man shot in the chest.

In stable condition: A 19-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 21-year-old woman shot in the knee.

“That was really sad that people are just enjoying the day and then that happens,” Gibson said.

One resident who didn’t want to show her face tells Eyewitness News the shooting happened as a group of people was sitting on the front porch talking and an argument broke out.

“I don’t really know details, but it just sounds like it was a disagreement and it led to violence,” the resident said.

Chopper 3 shows the police response.

“As the officers arrived on scene, they chased two males who were fleeing. One of the males is believed to have tossed a gun,” Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said.

Temple University police assisted Philadelphia Police in taking both males in for questioning.

It’s unclear if they’ll be facing charges.

Residents aren’t sure if it’s safe to live there anymore.

“I’m ready to trade this into a new house. I’m going to look for another house. There’s just too much shootings around here,” North Philadelphia resident Doris Bess said.

On Thursday afternoon, CBS3 received a statement from the city saying that an active investigation into the incident continues and that reducing gun violence remains a top priority of the city.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.