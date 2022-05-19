PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street.

Three of the victims are in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body and is in extremely critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout her body and is in extremely critical condition.

A 59-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman are both in stable condition.

A resident we spoke with off-camera says his relative is one of the five people shot. He says they were all innocent bystanders, simply outside having separate conversations when it happened.

There is no word on how many shots were fired but “there are casings everywhere,” police say.

“We need to start resolving our conflicts in a better way. To end these things with guns, you see what happens here, devastating results. You got five people in the hospital from all age groups, from 20 to 59. We just have to continue to work harder. This is not the police department’s problem, this is everybody’s problem. It’s gonna take the entire village to get this back under control because everybody knows who these kids are, and we shouldn’t be living in fear. A small amount of kids in these communities, they’re creating problems like this. We should do the right thing, provide the information and these people need to be put away,” Philadelphia Polic Capt. John Walker said.

Two people were taken into custody. There is no word on a motive. Police could not tell us the age or identity of those two suspects. But they say both were seen fleeing the scene, and one of them had a gun.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.