PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women who stole a puppy from the PSPCA headquarters in North Philadelphia over the weekend have been arrested, police said Tuesday. Fifty-six-year-old Peggy Cohen and 32-year-old Jacqueline Gregory have been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the headquarters located on the 300 block of East Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Surveillance video released by the PSPCA showed one of the women walking over to a kennel and unlocking it. Then, she picked up the 3-month-old puppy, a white terrier named Wendy, and put the puppy in her purse. The woman then left the building with the second suspect.
Police said the women signed into the sign-in sheet inside the PSPCA headquarters.
According to police, Cohen and Gregory were at the 25th police district when responding officers returned along with the puppy on Sunday night. Wendy was then returned to the SPCA.
The PSPCA says the puppy had been adopted by a family already and was only in the shelter for her spay surgery.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.