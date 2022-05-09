PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A puppy stolen from the PSPCA’s Philadelphia Headquarters was returned on Sunday night. The PSPCA says it was confirmed to be the white terrier, Wendy, through a microchip scan.
READ MORE: 2 Young Brothers Pass Away After Being Shot By Mother In Upper Makefield Township
On Sunday afternoon, the PSPCA released a video showing a woman walking over to a kennel and unlocking it. She then picked up Wendy and puts the puppy in her purse.
After that, she left the building with another woman.WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For Illegal Firearm Possession
The PSPCA says the puppy had been adopted by a family already and was only in the shelter for her spay surgery.
The incident remains under investigation.
It’s unclear if the woman will face charges.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Shot In Mayfair
Police are searching for both women.