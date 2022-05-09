CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A puppy stolen from the PSPCA’s Philadelphia Headquarters was returned on Sunday night. The PSPCA says it was confirmed to be the white terrier, Wendy, through a microchip scan.

 

READ MORE: 2 Young Brothers Pass Away After Being Shot By Mother In Upper Makefield Township

On Sunday afternoon, the PSPCA released a video showing a woman walking over to a kennel and unlocking it. She then picked up Wendy and puts the puppy in her purse.

After that, she left the building with another woman. 

Pennsylvania SPCA Searching For 2 Women Accused Of Stealing Puppy From Philadelphia Headquarters

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For Illegal Firearm Possession

The PSPCA says the puppy had been adopted by a family already and was only in the shelter for her spay surgery.

The incident remains under investigation.

It’s unclear if the woman will face charges.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Shot In Mayfair

Police are searching for both women.