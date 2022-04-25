PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia community is grieving as investigators work to find out what led to a rowhome fire that killed a father and his three sons. The boys’ mother is the only person who survived the tragedy.

The fire left the Kensington home charred, windows and doors are now boarded up.

A makeshift memorial filled with flowers, candles, teddy bears and balloons is growing at the scene of a deadly rowhouse fire on Hartville Street in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood that left three boys and their father dead. A relative says the boys were ages 4, 9 and 12. pic.twitter.com/wggzE90LAH — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) April 25, 2022

A makeshift memorial is growing at the scene of the fire and a photo appears to show the family affected.

On Monday morning, Eyewitness News saw heartbroken neighbors lighting candles and placing them on a table with flowers, balloons and teddy bears.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning on Hartville Street. Citizens App video shows flames shooting from the first and second floors.

A relative of the family says the three boys who died were four, nine and 12 years old.

The youngest two were students at the Lewis Elkin Elementary School.

Eyewitness News spoke to a neighbor who paid her respects at the memorial Monday morning.

“The kids were so nice to me,” the woman said. “I seen them every day. I just moved down there about three months ago. They didn’t deserve what happened to them, you know? The dad died a hero.”

Neighbors say the boys’ mother was pushed out of a window to survive by the boys’ father. The two have reportedly been inseparable since they were 13.

Grief counseling was available at the elementary school Monday morning as students cope with the loss of two of their classmates.

