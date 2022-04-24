PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people are dead, including three children, after an overnight house fire in Philadephia’s Kensington neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames coming from both floors of a two-story rowhome on the 3200 block of Hartville Street shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says one person jumped out of the dwelling and was taken to the hospital, and despite an “aggressive interior attack” by firefighters, four people were killed in the fire, including three children.

The fire was placed under control at 2:28 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the victims’ causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The fire department says more than 60 members responded to the fire.

