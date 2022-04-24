Fatal Rowhome Fire In Kensington Claimed Lives Of Father, 3 Sons; Mother Got Pushed Out Window To Survive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is continuing to learn more about the victims who died in a rowhome fire in Kensington on Sunday morning. Three children were among the four people killed.

Relatives tell CBS3 the mother who survived the fire will be released from the hospital sometime Sunday. A memorial is growing outside of the home.

Hours after flames and billowing smoke seeped into the night sky, there isn’t much that remains of a house that caught fire and claimed the lives of three children and their father.

“He was a good guy, he did mechanic over here, I had no complaints with him,” a neighbor said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the 3200 block of Hartville Street in Kensington. The lone survivor was the children’s mother. Neighbors say she was pushed out of a window to safety by their father. The two were inseparable since they were 13 years old.

“She had to jump the window and my son grabbed her with a blanket and she was all burned up, all burned up on her body,” a neighbor said.

For Philadelphia firefighters, battling this fire wasn’t no easy feat. From the intensity to the narrow street, they had to somehow find their way down.

“As they went inside they were able to start to knock down the fire, get in, get upstairs. They were able to put hands on one of the juveniles inside unfortunately it was too late,” Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel said.

A relative who spoke with Eyewitness News off camera says the children were 4, 9, and 12 years old – all boys.

One was a kindergartener. The other was a third grader at Lewis Elkin Elementary School in Kensington.

“They are our babies,” Charlotte Gillum-Maddox, the principal at Lewis Elkin, said. “And on a Sunday, we are here with the families partnering with them to make sure that anything is needed that they receive.”

The school community has organized a fundraiser to help the family. Click here to donate.