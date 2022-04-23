Fatal Shootings In East Frankford Leaves Community Thinking About Times Before Nonstop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Darrah Street in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. Later in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the neighborhood as well.

And in Nicetown, two 16 year old boys were shot in a separate shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the woman’s murder. One neighbor told Eyewitness News she doesn’t know a solution to the violence.

Lynn, who asked CBS3 to use only her middle name, said her son and boyfriend were sitting on her porch when the shooting on Darrah Street happened.

“He was sitting there and the other one was smoking a cigarette, and they just heard gunshots, and you hear it, you don’t respond to it, just another shooting in Frankford,” Lynn said.

Lynn’s son took a photo as Philly police swarmed the intersection of Pratt and Darrah Streets. Investigators say a gunman shot a woman twice in the head. She later died at the hospital.

“It’s crazy,” Lynn said. It’s just getting sickening. It’s too many gunshots.”

More gunshots interrupted the afternoon along Saint Paul Street in Nicetown, just a few blocks west of Broad Street, where two 16-year-old boys were shot, one of them hit multiple times.

One of the teens is still listed in critical condition. The other is expected to recover. Detectives say they made an arrest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made in either fatal shooting in East Frankford.

“We’re hopeful that some cameras that are located on businesses, and possibly some private residences, may be able to shed light on what exactly happened here today,” Inspector D.F. Pace said.

Lynn wishes for the days of yesteryear before she became used to the gunshots.

“You can go on vacation with your doors open,” Lynn said. “We used to have block parties. Neighbors will talk to each other. We used to have good times.”

Neither of the women’s names have been released at this time. Police also haven’t announced the name of the person arrested in connection with the double shooting in Nicetown.

