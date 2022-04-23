PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Bridge Street around 9:45 p.m.
Police say the woman was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:51 p.m.
The victim is the second woman to be shot and killed in East Frankford on Saturday.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
Around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Darrah and Pratt Streets, a woman was shot twice in the head and killed in East Frankford.
No arrests were made in the shooting, either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.