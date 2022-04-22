PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia lifted its indoor mask mandate, but residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to still wear a mask in indoor public spaces, the city’s health department announced on Friday. The Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate.

Health officials say the decision to rescind the order is due to decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts, not criticism from businesses and residents.

From the end of March to mid-April, the health department said cases rose steeply. Philadelphia was averaging 50 to 60 cases per day during that period, rising to a peak of 377 cases on April 14.

Hospitalizations have also decreased. On April 17, they peaked at 82 and are now at 65 as of April 21.

Health officials say based on the data that hospitalizations have not continued to rise, the city will no longer use the COVID-19 response levels that were introduced earlier this year.

Businesses and other institutions are allowed to be more strict than the city’s COVID-19 policies, so some might require proof of vaccination or require masks. Schools also might set up their own mask policies. Masks will still be required in healthcare settings, nursing homes, and shelters, according to a release.

Earlier this week, the news made national headlines when the mandate took effect.

The order was met with backlash among some business owners.

Last weekend, attorneys representing a handful of businesses filed suit against the city, a move to toss out the mandate arguing it has no scientific basis.

“Philadelphia actually did away with the CDC guidelines as the standard and they’ve invented their own guidelines,” Attorney Thomas W. King III told Eyewitness News on Saturday. “They’re making this stuff up. I want to see the state commonwealth court strike down this mandate as a violation of Pennsylvania law.”

The mandate conflicted with recommendations from the CDC and health policy experts at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. They say hospital capacities are in good shape.

This now appears to be an acknowledgment of a significant misstep by Kenney administration policymakers who rejected CDC guidance and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia recommendations against mandating masks.

The new mandate also came as federal masking orders were struck down by a Florida judge, allowing public transportation travelers to go mask-free.

Philadelphia was the first major city in the country to reimpose a mask mandate.

After days of confusion and criticism over bringing back the mask mandate, most people Eyewitness News spoke to are happy to hear Philadelphia will be on the same page as other cities.

“I think that Mayor Kenney was expecting other cities to follow Philadelphia in terms of reimplementing this policy,” Jay Larry said. “And I don’t think that the rest of cities in this area and the country are ready to do so.”

“It’s up and down,” Brad Howell said, “You don’t ever know where you’re going to go. It says yes here, it says no here, we really don’t know at this point.”

