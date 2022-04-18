PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The attorney who filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia, its mayor, and its health commissioner over masking tells Eyewitness News he’s filing an emergency injunction asking the Commonwealth Court to immediately suspend the city’s indoor mask mandate. The mask mandate went back into effect on Monday.
Attorney Thomas W. King III filed the lawsuit on Saturday. King III represents more than 20 local businesses and residents who are asking the Commonwealth Court to overturn the indoor mask mandate, which was reinstated due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The lawsuit alleges the city doesn’t have the authority to impose such a mandate.
"Philadelphia actually did away with the CDC guidelines as the standard and they've invented their own guidelines," King III told Eyewitness News on Saturday. "They're making this stuff up. I want to see the state commonwealth court strike down this mandate as a violation of Pennsylvania law."
Philadelphia is the first major U.S. city to bring back an indoor mask mandate.
Businesses that require proof of vaccination are exempt from the city's order.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBS News Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.