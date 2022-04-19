PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia authorities provided updates Tuesday on several major investigations. They are asking for the public’s help to track down suspects in a number of unsolved cases.

The city is seven homicides short of where we were this time last year. Five of them happened this past weekend.

Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to talk about the investigation and some of the suspects that remain at large.

Surveillance video was released from Jan. 24 near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, where Hyram Hill, the son of an active duty Philadelphia police officer, was killed in a brazen shooting.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men — one in a blue hooded jacket with white stripes and a noticeable limp.

The other suspect is seen on a police body camera video. He happened to be talking to police about a separate incident that occurred about 15 minutes prior to the homicide in question.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was exiting a store when both men attempted to rob him.

Suspect No. 1 — in the blue jacket — fired through his pocket. Hill tried running away when suspect No. 2 opened fire.

They both fled in a silver Kia Forte that was reported stolen two days prior.

“Suspect No. 1 abruptly fired through his pocket at Mr. Hill. Mr. Hill turned and attempted to flee westbound on Allegheny Avenue. That’s all captured on surveillance video. As Mr. Hill was attempting to flee from our first suspect, he ran into suspect No. 2, who had been walking eastbound on Allegheny Avenue towards him. Suspect No. 2 immediately opens fire on Mr. Hll. Mr. Hill is forced to run onto Allegheny Avenue, at which time he collapsed onto the highway,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the two suspects responsible in that case.