PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities provided updates Tuesday on several major investigations in Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. They are asking for the public’s help to track down suspects in a number of unsolved cases, including the death of a police officer’s son.

Philadelphia is now seven homicides short of this same time last year. Five homicides happened this last Easter weekend.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, police highlighted the five homicides from Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 16, 26-year-old Marquan Kellum was shot in the back and the head and was found with $3,500 in his possession. Police believe he was killed, then dumped on the 5600 block of Newtown Avenue.

The suspect was wearing black clothing and a black mask. One witness says the suspect pointed the gun at him. He also heard three gunshots while he escaped.

“There were post-mortem wounds on the decedent which means the murder more than likely took place prior to this occurrence,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

That same day, in a double shooting, a 17-year-old from Hatfield was killed. Police say it was an exchange of money for ghost guns that went sideways.

Another double shooting on Saturday left a 22-year-old victim with no prior record dead. Police believe the second victim, who survived, was the intended target. The motive is gang-related violence.

On Sunday, a 39-year-old homeless man was shot and killed.

Also on Easter, at 7210 Battersby Street, a 36-year-old police impersonator was shot and killed during an attempted robbery home invasion.

The second suspect ran off. Police recovered a stolen weapon.

“There was a 9mm Smith & Wesson, which was stolen out of Bartow County, Georgia, that was also recovered. Of course, it was preserved for DNA. So if we ever do develop a suspect, enough probable cause, boom, we’ll be able to compare DNA,” Smith said.

In a case from Jan. 24, newly released surveillance footage shows two men accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Hyram Hill, the son of a Philadelphia police officer, as he exited a store on Broad and Allegheny. They both then fled in a silver Kia Forte that was reported stolen two days prior.

The city has a standing $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for a homicide in the city. You can call 215-686-TIPS.