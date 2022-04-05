PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly daily violence impacting students in the School District of Philadelphia is prompting its security teams to take a new approach. Community volunteers will soon oversee dismissals at some of the most troubled school corridors in the city.

“Enough already. We’re going to continue to do our part as a school district,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

An exasperated superintendent feeling the pain of losing a 15-year-old student to gun violence and seeing a 13-year-old gunned down and critically injured in two separate shootings on the same day.

“As a parent, as a grandparent, as a superintendent, as an educator, these are things that impact not just two victims or the perpetrators, they impact families, they impact communities, they impact schools,” Hite said.

The 15-year-old was killed on Monday, walking home from school in North Philadelphia. A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in an SUV in West Philly. Both scenes left dozens of bullet casings littering the streets and school communities in mourning.

“Children in some cases feel safest at schools, but now we have to ensure that they’re also feeling safe on their way to and on their way from school and on their doorsteps,” Hite said.

The School District of Philadelphia is about to launch the new safe corridor program, hiring community volunteers to patrol a number of violence-ridden school corridors during school dismissals. They’re hoping a visual presence will help curb gun violence that 33 students have already fallen victim to this year.

“We actually are talking about safe corridors at 26 sites,” Hite said, “to and from 26 sites that we are, as a school district, are focused on as long with the Philadelphia Police Department.”

Philadelphia police say that 10 juveniles have been killed in acts of gun violence so far this year. At this time last year, police say 15 juveniles had been killed at this date as a result of gun violence.

