PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia Monday night, police say. It happened on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police arrived to find the teen shot once in the head and once in the left forearm.READ MORE: Police: Man Shot, Killed Inside Frankford Takeout Restaurant; Arrest Made
Police say the victim was unresponsive and is currently in critical condition at the hospital.READ MORE: Trappe Fire Company Returns To Service For First Time Since Branden Sisca Killed In I-95 Crash
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Street Sweeping Program Expands To 14 Neighborhoods
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.