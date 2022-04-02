Family, Friends, Colleagues Gather At Funeral To Remember Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Thousands of people gathered in Collegeville to remember Branden Sisca, one of two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty last month. Sisca and Martin Mack were struck by an alleged drunk driver while helping a pedestrian along I-95 near the stadium complex.

Sisca’s funeral was held on Saturday at his alma mater, Perkiomen Valley High School. It was a final farewell for a fallen officer, firefighter, husband and father-to-be.

Colleagues, family and friends attended the funeral.

“The amount of people gathered here today is a true testament to the many lives he touched,” one man said.

Sisca’s procession made its way past the Trappe Fire company one last time before the funeral, where the 29-year-old was promoted to chief in January.

“I live in the area and just wanted to show my respect to these people who are trying so hard at such a young age,” a woman said.

Sisca graduated from West Chester University in 2014 and spent several years as a full-time firefighter before enlisting in the state police last February. He married his wife, Brittany, Sept. 5 and the couple announced they were expecting a daughter this coming July.

“The things Branden held dearest were family and friends,” another man said. “He cherished his wife, and he was so excited to be a father.”

Sisca’s own father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Sisca had a spirit to serve, and his colleagues say he was a natural leader.

“Branden always put others before himself,” a man said

Now as they say goodbye to a man who gave so much to others, they promise also to never forget.

“It’s not the amount of years you live, but the amount of life that you live in those years,” one man said. “And ladies and gentlemen, Branden lives in our hearts and minds. Rest in peace brother, until we meet again, love you bro.”

Sisca’s family is asking for any donations in his name to be given to the Montgomery county hero fund. Click here to donate.