LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An emotional scene in Bucks County Thursday as mourners gather for the funeral of a Pennsylvania state trooper. Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were killed by an alleged drunk driver last week on I-95 in Philadelphia.



A final goodbye for a fallen officer, husband and father.

“The girls were incredibly lucky to have you even if our time was cut incredibly too short,” said Stephanie Mack, Trooper Mack’s wife.

The funeral procession for @PAStatePolice Trooper Martin Mack arrives at The Church of St. Michael in Tullytown. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/hNrn24pyYS — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 31, 2022

As Mack’s casket was carried out of St. Michael the Archangel Church, his wife and two young daughters, Olivia and Rowan, walking behind nearly 5,000 men and women who served from around our region along with troopers from all 50 states gathered for a solemn salute.

“We’re heartbroken for their families and their department,” said Christine Coulter with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Marty, as he was known, joined the force in 2014 and was also a sergeant in the Army National Guard. For the past three and a half years, he called Bucks County home, where he was active in the community and coached lacrosse at a local high school.

Hundreds who lined his procession route came out to honor Mack, including Shawna Deety, who was driving on I-95 and saw the aftermath of the crash that killed Trooper Mack and his partner, along with a pedestrian.

“It was very traumatizing and I just wanted to pay my respects,” Deety said.

Their hope is that his family and also whose loved ones serve may know they are not alone.

“I want them all blessed. I ask God every day just bless them. Keep them safe and return them to their families,” Roseanne Thomas said.

And while this is farewell, those here will never forget the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Many of the troopers who traveled here for today’s service will also be attending Trooper Sisca’s funeral this weekend.

CBS3 will also carry Sisca’s funeral this weekend on our streaming service CBS News Philly, which starts at noon on Saturday.