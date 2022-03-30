MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police have released new images of a car that they’re looking for in connection with a deadly road rage shooting in Camden County. Police say Louis Ciccanti Jr. was found dead in his car following a crash on I-76 in Mount Ephraim in January.
Investigators say the SEPTA employee was shot in the head prior to crashing his Mercedes into a traffic barrier. They believe Ciccanti and the suspect had an altercation on I-76 near Passyunk Avenue.
If you have any information about the case, call the Camden County prosecutor’s office tip line at 856-783-4900.