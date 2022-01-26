MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police have identified the man who was found dead in his car on Interstate 76 in Mount Ephraim Borough on Monday night as Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. Police say he died due to a fatal gunshot wound, not the crash.
Ciccanti Jr. worked at SEPTA as a rail vehicle electronic equipment maintainer. SEPTA says they've been in contact with NJ State Police about the incident.
Troopers responded to the crash on Monday around 10:30 p.m. and found Ciccanti Jr. dead in a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500.
On Tuesday, investigators said Ciccanti Jr. succumbed to his injuries and his vehicle went off the road, where it struck a traffic barrier.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.