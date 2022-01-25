MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance due to a suspicious death on Interstate 76 in Mount Ephraim Borough in Camden County. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway and discovered the driver of a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 was dead.
Investigators say the victim died due to injuries not related to the crash. While driving, the man succumbed to his injuries and his vehicle went off the road where it struck a traffic barrier.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.