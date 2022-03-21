PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

During a press conference Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call for a walker on I-95 Southbound. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY – The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022

The impact was so great it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of I-95.

The vehicle then struck the jersey barrier, continued a short distance along I-95 and ended up on the right side shoulder.

Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference Monday morning at the Belmont Barracks. You can watch the entire press conference below:

Witnesses attempted CPR on the victims but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said they are conducting an active investigation that’s DUI-related.

The pedestrian’s name was not released as police are still attempting to contact his next of kin.

A police motorcycle procession led the way for fallen @PAStatePolice troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, who struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver earlier this morning on I-95 S. in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/lkUz0gA2of — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 21, 2022

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a police honor guard procession was seen leaving the crash scene and traveling to the medical examiner’s office at Broad and Spring Garden Streets. Dozens of officers escorted the troopers’ bodies.

Chopper 3 also spotted a police honor guard procession leaving the crash scene on I-95 and traveling to the medical examiners officer at broad and spring garden. Dozens and dozens of officers escorting a trooper’s body pic.twitter.com/OvtEuMVs7m — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) March 21, 2022

#Chopper3 capturing police procession making their way on I-95 North following this fatal overnight accident. Two State Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 SB near Broad Street around 1AM. The highway remains closed as of 6AM this morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QUP3qdqqkv — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) March 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/MattPetrillo/status/1505923166513860613

I-95 was closed for several hours in both directions. It reopened just after 9 a.m.

Stay with CBS3 on-air, online, and streaming on CBS News Philly for the latest on this developing story.