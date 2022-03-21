BREAKING2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Civilian Killed In Crash Along I-95 In South Philly
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Branden T. Sisca, Local, Martin F. Mack, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

During a press conference Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call for a walker on I-95 Southbound. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men.

The impact was so great it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of I-95.

The vehicle then struck the jersey barrier, continued a short distance along I-95 and ended up on the right side shoulder.

Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference Monday morning at the Belmont Barracks. You can watch the entire press conference below:

Witnesses attempted CPR on the victims but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said they are conducting an active investigation that’s DUI-related.

The pedestrian’s name was not released as police are still attempting to contact his next of kin.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where a police honor guard procession was seen leaving the crash scene and traveling to the medical examiner’s office at Broad and Spring Garden Streets. Dozens of officers escorted the troopers’ bodies.

https://twitter.com/MattPetrillo/status/1505923166513860613

I-95 was closed for several hours in both directions. It reopened just after 9 a.m.

