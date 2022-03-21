TRAPPE, Pa. (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, were killed in a tragedy on I-95 in South Philadelphia. They were trying to help a man who was walking on I-95.

The deadly crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes near the sports complex. A car — police say was driving at a high speed — hit all three people.

Sisca served as a volunteer fire chief in Trappe, Montgomery County. Those who knew and loved Sisca described him as a tireless leader with a heart of gold.

Philadelphia police stood in solemn salute as the fallen troopers made their way from the medical examiner’s office to the Gift of Life office.

Even in death, Mack and Sisca gave back to the community by donating their organs, a decision the organization says has the potential to save eight lives.

Chopper 3 shows the caskets, draped in an American flag, then being driven to separate funeral homes in Bristol and Norristown.

“Your heart drops because it hits home because it’s one of your own,” Beth Ann Bittner Mazza said.

Mazza knows Sisca’s family personally.

She bought hoagies and pizza for Troop K, where Sisca worked.

“The public safety community is a tight-knit community,” she said.

Several businesses on Ridge Pike have signs up honoring the fallen troopers, including Collegeville Italian Bakery.

“The family held many family parties. Again, I watched him grow up. He’s our neighbor, not only is he our customer. He’s our neighbor, he lived a few houses down growing up,” Collegeville Italian Bakery co-owner Steve Carcarey said.

Sisca, who was 29, grew up in Trappe and recently became the chief of the Trappe Fire Company, which is now in mourning.

Sisca leaves behind a wife and an unborn child.

“He was a tireless leader even before he was even one of our leaders,” Trappe Fire Company Deputy Chief John Bolger said.

Sisca enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2021.

Video shows Sisca’s father, also a law enforcement officer, at his graduation ceremony.

Mack, who was 33, enlisted in 2014 and was from Delaware County. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.

In a statement, the school says: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Marty Mack’s passing. We know that Marty lived his life for the service of others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Mack family as well as all the families affected by this tragic incident.”