PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 69-year-old man who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the Citizens Bank in Germantown, police say. Corey Thompson, 23, of Chichester, was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday night for allegedly killing James Watson.

Thompson is being charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, robbery, and other related offenses.

The incident happened on Thursday night at the intersection of Germantown and Chelten Avenue.

Investigators say two men approached Watson inside the bank vestibule. Thompson allegedly fired two shots and killed him.

CBS3 spoke with neighbors in the Germantown area this week who have previously voiced concerns about the bank’s unsafe location.

“There’s robberies, you got clubs, you got drug dealers hanging on the corner,” Don Martin, of Germantown, said. “You have the club across the street that’s constantly getting high. This area is unsafe for the citizens.”

“I can’t take it no more,” Germantown resident Vester Hoyle said.

