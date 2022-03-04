PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 69-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Citizens Bank in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Officials identified the victim as James Watson of Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say Watson was approached by two suspects while in the vestibule area near the ATM machines.

Watson was shot twice in the abdomen and was found next to the ATM machines. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Eyewitnesses told police Watson had just withdrawn money when the suspects approached him.

“One of these males fired at least two gunshots, striking the victim in the abdomen and torso area, and that’s where he collapsed in the vestibule area, right by the doors, right by two ATM machines. Then our two suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction at this time. This shooting, homicide appears to be motivated by a robbery. There is what appears to be a large wad of cash next to the ATM machines and next to the victim,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

On Friday morning, police were collecting evidence. They’re tracking down surveillance video from the bank, nearby businesses, and possibly from the Route 23 bus that may have been passing at the time.

They’ve also already found a spent shell casing on the sidewalk outside the bank, as well as evidence inside the vestibule area.

The suspects ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

