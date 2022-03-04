SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The three Sharon Hill police officers fired in the Fanta Bility shooting death case will stand trial. A judge ruled there was enough evidence as he heard testimony during a hearing at the Delaware County Courthouse on Thursday.

Family members of the 8-year-old girl and police officers packed the courtroom.

Fanta was shot and killed outside of an Academy Park high school football game last August.

In January, former officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan were charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment. They were later fired.

The three officers discharged 25 rounds in response to what they believed was gunfire coming from a car.

Some of the bullets flew past the car, hitting four people, including Fanta.

The family’s attorney says this case can be a teachable moment.

“These police officers didn’t kill Fanta Bility on purpose,” attorney Bruce Castor said. “We know that. And I believe that the police officers coming out to support them, while lauded generally, is not right in this case. A bullet, once it’s fired, it can’t be pulled back. If you’re firing at a moving car, as the car moves, the background is changing and these people are coming down the hill. Bullets are flying, 25 bullets are flying. That is simply a lesson that needs to be driven home as we train our police officers, that you can never take your weapon out of your holster, aim it and fire it without being very sure of the consequences.”

The judge set the former officers’ arraignment for March 30.

All three remain free on $500,000 bail.