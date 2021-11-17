SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been nearly three months since 8-year-old Fanta Bility was shot and killed by police, and four others were injured by gunfire outside an Academy Park High School football game against Pennsbury in Sharon Hill, Delaware County. Three of the people wounded were hit by gunfire from the officers, while the other was wounded in a shooting near the stadium.

Last week, the Delaware County District Attorney’s office made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

Angelo ‘AJ” Ford, 16, of Sharon Hill was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, despite Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer previously saying that there’s a “high probability” shots fired by the officers killed Bility.

The other suspect, Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale, is currently being sought by law enforcement.

On Thursday, a grand jury of Delco residents will review the entire case in order to determine whether the police officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

Below, Eyewitness News put together a timeline of events filled with everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s grand jury:

Young Child, 2 Others Injured In Shooting After Academy Park High School Football Game – Aug. 27

On the night of the shooting, it sent people who were leaving the stadium and players and coaches on the field scrambling.

“Shots were going down, babies were going down. Baby went down, grabbed my neck when she was shot in the neck,” one woman said at the time. “People were just screaming, running everywhere.”

Shooting Sends Shockwaves Through Sharon Hill Community – Aug. 28

The day after the shooting, residents in Sharon Hill started a small memorial outside of the football field for Fanta.

“It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t happen here in Sharon Hill, it doesn’t happen. This is unacceptable,” Fayetta Acosta told Eyewitness News in August.

Federal Agents Join Investigation Into Bility Shooting — Aug. 30

Three days after the shooting, police identified Fanta as the victim.

At this time, Stollsteimer didn’t hold a press conference yet, but Eyewitness News did learn that part of the investigation included detectives looking into weapons being discharged by Sharon Hill police officers.

‘High Probability’ Police Gunfire Killed Bility During Shooting — Sept. 2

About a week after the shooting, officials revealed that there is a “high probability” that police were responsible for the shots that killed Bility along with the other victims.

The officers were placed on administrative leave and Stollsteimer said his office will conduct a full investigation.

Sharon Hill Borough Council Launches Independent Investigation Into Bility Shooting — Sept. 16

Community leaders in Sharon Hill held a council meeting in September where they appointed former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelley Hodge as special counsel to investigate Sharon Hill’s police department’s policy and procedures.

“The work that will be done by us will have this borough in mind, as well as what’s best moving forward,” Hodge said at the time.

Stollsteimer Said ‘With Near Certainty’ Sharon Hill Police Killed Bility — Sept. 27.

After already saying there was a “high probability” officers fired the shots that killed Bility, Stollsteimer doubled down on it toward the end of September.

“Four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers,” Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Delco Black Caucus Calls For Justice For Bility — Sept. 30

The Delaware County Black Caucus called for justice for Bility after an initial ballistics analysis concluded that she was killed by police officers. They also demanded that the officers should be fired immediately.

“To date, we have not heard one word from the police chief or the police department involved in this shooting. Not one word. The grand jury is needed not only to bring charges but also to vet those to date that have chosen not to cooperate with this investigation,” Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Williams said at the press conference in September.

Protestors Demand Full Investigation Into Bility’s Death — Oct. 17

Protestors from Delco Resists and U.D.T.J. flocked the streets of Delaware County in October to demand justice for Bility’s death. Their goal was to keep the case in the spotlight.

“It wouldn’t happen in Radnor, it wouldn’t happen in Springfield,” Fonda Jacobs Blake told Eyewitness News. “There’s no reason why it should’ve happened here.”

Family Of Bility Sues Sharon Hill – Oct. 26

Bility’s family sued Sharon Hill at the end of October.

The lawsuit said officers used excessive force, and that the police department has a history of improperly training its staff.

Teen Charged With First Degree Murder For Role In Death Of Bility — Nov. 10

Nearly three months after the death of Bility, Ford was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for his role in her death. Strand, the other suspect, is still being sought by police.

Ford and Strand got into a verbal altercation at the football game that led to a shooting just outside the stadium, police say.

As the two allegedly exchanged gunshots with each other on the 900 block of Coates Street, Strand shot in the direction of the stadium, which led Sharon Hill officers to discharge their weapons.