PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was no need for masks Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center as Philadelphia dropped its indoor mask mandate. Perfect timing too, as fans welcomed home The Beard, James Harden.

Bring on The Beard in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I mean that’s what he is known for so we said heck it, we are just going to wear it tonight,” a fan wearing a fake beard said.

The Wells Fargo Center was electric for Harden’s home debut. Harden had 26 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds, and hit two 3-pointers in a 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks. Fans say their excitement level is a 10 out of 10.

“Yeah, actually a 11,” a young fan said.

“Super duper excited. James Harden and Embiid on the same floor,” a fan said.

Fans even arrived early to snag a Harden jersey and represent No. 1.

“We got here as soon as the doors opened at 6. We ran down to the store and picked up our Harden jerseys and we’ve been waiting for this for years now,” a fan said.

“I booked it. I got in here and seen they had them and ran to get them,” a fan said.

Fans are also relieved that Philadelphia lifted its mask mandate, saying it’s been a long time coming.

Now they hope their energy and cheers will fuel the team to a winning season.

“Ready to scream and yell for our Sixers. They can actually hear us this time,” a fan said.

“No one has energy like Philly. We are ready for this. We’re ready for Harden, we’re ready for The Beard, bring on the championship. We are going all the way,” a fan said.

The Sixers will play the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.