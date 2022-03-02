PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday the city has moved to a “level one: all clear” COVID response level. This means masks are no longer required for most indoor public spaces. Masks are still required in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation.

“Level one: all clear” means the average new cases per day is less than 100, hospitalizations are under 50, the percent positivity is under 2%, and cases have not risen by more than 50% in the previous 10 days.

City buildings will require masks until March 7. Beginning on that date, masks will be optional for visitors and fully vaccinated staff. Unvaccinated staff are still required to wear two masks while indoors and around others.

Officials say if trends continue to move in the right direction, the school mask mandate could end on March 9, but a one-week mask requirement will be in place after spring break to avoid a post break surge in cases.

Businesses and other institutions are allowed to be more strict than the City’s COVID Response Levels, so some businesses may require proof of vaccination or that everyone wear a mask.

However, health officials warn the pandemic is not over and if cases start to rise some mandates will need to be enforced again.

“If a new COVID variant were to come to Philadelphia or cases started to rise again, we may need to move to the Mask Precautions Level or higher and start enforcing the public mandates again,” health officials said in a release Wednesday.

The health department uses a formula of weekly case rates, hospitalizations, and percent positivity to determine the response level.

Meanwhile, there’s movement in Delaware as well. Delaware just dropped its school mask requirement. Masks are no longer required for k-12 schools, on school buses, or in child care facilities. That announcement is consistent with the new mask guidance issued last week by the CDC.

According to a source familiar with the details, the White House is expected to announce a new COVID plan Thursday based on the progress the country has made over the past 13 months.

The announcement is expected to be a roadmap of sorts for how the country will sustain and build on that progress.