PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center will no longer require guests to wear masks inside the arena. The announcement was made on Wednesday following Philadelphia ending its indoor mask mandate.

Sixers fans will have the first chance to not wear a mask in the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Former MVP James Harden will make his debut in South Philadelphia against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. after helping his new squad pick up two impressive wins last weekend.

@CBSPhilly — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 2, 2022

The Flyers’ will host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

“This is a day we’ve been waiting nearly two years for, and finally, our fans can watch the Flyers, 76ers, concerts, and more just like they used to at Wells Fargo Center,” Valerie Camillo, the President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers, said in a release. “Starting tonight, the full roar of Broad Street is officially back, and we’re more than ready to welcome our fans back to the best environment in all of sports and entertainment.”

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for our city and comes at an exciting time for our fans,” Chris Heck, the President of the Philadelphia 76ers, said in a release. “We cannot wait to see their faces and feel their energy starting with tonight’s highly-anticipated game at The Center. We thank the City, our partners at Comcast Spectacor and the public health community for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic and look forward to enjoying this time with the greatest fans in the NBA.”