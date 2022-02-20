PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in Philadelphia Police custody on Sunday in connection to a deadly carjacking in Rhawnhurst that killed a father of four, according to officials. George Briscella, 60, was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 2100 block of Afton Street on Feb 6.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Afton Street on the night of Feb. 6 for a report of “a person with a gun.” When they arrived, they found Briscella suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and back. He was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m., according to officials.
Officials have not yet released the man’s identity or the charges.
The investigation is ongoing.