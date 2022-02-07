PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More gun violence in Philadelphia. This time, a deadly carjacking in Rhawnhurst that killed a father of four. Eyewitness News reporter Jasmine Payoute talked with a close friend of the victim, George Briscella.

Police addressed the deadly carjacking in a press conference on Monday. They say the suspects drove off with a 2020 Toyota RAV4 that belonged to the victim’s mother.

Police believe carjackers are targeting certain cars.

“George fought back. He’s a fighter, one of the strongest dudes,” said Matt Corbin, a friend of the victim.

Tears muffling his voice, Corbin described his friend’s final moments fighting back against armed carjackers.

“Everybody’s gotta start packing their guns and fighting back. I got mine on me now and I wasn’t carrying mine for the longest time but now I am. Nobody’s gonna get my car,” Corbin said.

Police say carjackers killed his best friend Sunday night around 8 p.m. on Afton Street in Northeast Philadelphia. The 60-year-old was visiting his mother at the time.

“I know the mom very well. I lived here for 23 years and I knew George. He was always here, great son. She adored him and he adored his mom and he was raised well,” a woman said.

Police say three men walked up to Briscella in a driveway before firing three shots with an AR-15 style rifle. One of those shots was fatal.

“We know in the 12th District it looked like they were specifically targeting certain vehicles — the Toyota Highlander, for instance,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said,

Neighbors say Briscella is a father of four, a husband and a former United States Marine. He lent a helping hand to every neighbor on his block and his absence will be felt.

“It’s really, really sad and we feel like we are not safe. We are really unsafe. So I hope like police take action properly,” a man said.

Police say there have been 159 carjackings this year. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.