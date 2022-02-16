PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center will no longer require fans to show that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative test to enter the arena. The Center announced the update on Wednesday following Philadelphia dropping the mandate that required customers to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors.

“Over the past two years, we’ve invested tens of millions of dollars in state-of-the-art health and safety measures at Wells Fargo Center, and those investments have been a major success. Now, we’re ready to start getting back to normal, and so are our fans,” Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers, said in a release. “There’s simply no better place to see a game, concert, or show than Wells Fargo Center, and the atmosphere that made Broad Street famous is finally coming back.”

The news rules will be in effect for Thursday night’s Flyers game against the Washington Capitals. The Sixers’ next home game isn’t until March 2 against the New York Knicks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Wells Fargo Center has undergone a comprehensive health and safety transformation, according to a release. The arena completed an $11 million replacement of its HVAC systems and installed a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system.

Philadelphia is also starting a new six-week incentive program to get more people vaccinated. Residents who are fully vaccinated in a participating health department clinic will qualify to receive a $100 gift card.