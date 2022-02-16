PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new phase in the COVID-19 response in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia officials are expected to make a major announcement about the city’s restrictions Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases have been dropping in the city. A source tells Eyewitness News city officials are considering big changes that include lifting the vaccine mandate to eat inside restaurants.

Some businesses say that mandate has been hurting its bottom lines.

“We turned away several hundred dollars in business,” The Goat’s Beard owner Brendan McGrew said.

Philadelphia’s strict COVID-19 rules, like its proof of vaccination requirement to eat inside restaurants, have been costing already-struggling businesses, like The Goat’s Beard in Manayunk.

“Last night for Valentine’s Day, we had six groups of people that we turned away because they came in and couldn’t show us a vax card,” McGrew said.

Conference venues have also seen challenges because of the city’s fluctuating COVID-19 rules, says Ben Fileccia, with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“With the mandates going in and out, the uncertainty of planning events, conferences coming into town have been canceling because we just don’t know if they’ll be able to host them here,” Fileccia said.

The system is also a win for hotels and conference venues, according to Fileccia.

“They’re going have some type of certainty moving forward,” Fileccia said.

Now, new changes in Philly expected to be announced Wednesday could make planning for possible future COVID-19 variants easier.

“We have to get back to normal,” Fileccia said.

A source tells Eyewitness News city health officials are considering a tiered system to spell out potential future COVID-19 mandates in case of new variants that could cause cases to climb.

The system would also be used if cases significantly drop.

These are the four tiers: Extreme caution would require proof of vaccination for restaurants and indoor masks; Caution would allow a negative COVID-19 test instead of a vaccine card; The next would only require masks; And a fourth tier, the all-clear, would end all mandates, according to the source.

“We’ve been asking for that for a long time and we’re really happy to see it coming,” Fileccia said.

Workers at Winnie’s in Manayunk say the past 20 months of constantly fluctuating COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging. The tiered system could be a step to make planning easier in case of major spikes or decreases in COVID-19 cases.

“We go through the struggles. Everybody’s learning how to adapt to the changes that we have,” Winnie’s Manayunk culinary operations manager Matt Belz said.

City officials wouldn’t confirm the tiered system, but the mayor acknowledged COVID-19 cases are dropping.

“Our positivity rate is under 3% and it only happened because of this discipline,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health will hold its briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It will be live-streamed on CBS News Philly.

CBS3’S Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.