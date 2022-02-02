PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid’s dominant January has earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for the second straight month. Embiid and Nikola Jokić, of the Nuggets, were named the Eastern Conference and Western Conference Player of the Month, respectively, for January Wednesday.
Embiid became the first player in Sixers history to be named POTM in consecutive months, after also winning it in December, and the fourth time he’s taken home a Player of the Month honor. He joins Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only players in team history to win the honor at least four times.
another day. another accolade.🏆
for the second month in a row, @JoelEmbiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/O8MCOcno6L
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2022
The 27-year-old averaged 34 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 14 games in January, and he scored at least 25 points per game in the month.
The Sixers went 11-3 in January.
Embiid made the All-Star team for the fifth consecutive season and will become the first Sixer to start five straight All-Star Games since Iverson did it from 2000 to 2006.