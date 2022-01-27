PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers superstar Joel Embiid will be an All-Star starter for the fifth consecutive season, the NBA said Thursday night. The big man will become the first Sixer to start five straight All-Star Games since Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson did it from 2000 to 2006.
Embiid also became the fourth 76er to be named an All-Star starter at least five times, and only Julius Erving, Dolph Schayes, and Iverson — all Hall of Famers — have more starting selections.
The 27-year-old Embiid is averaging a career-best 29.0 points, good for third in the NBA, along with 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Since Christmas Day, Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 34.7 points.
Embiid will start alongside Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.