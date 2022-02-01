PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nick Foles, a Philadelphia Eagles legend affectionally known by a not-safe-for-work nickname and for being one of just two QBs in NFL history to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl, congratulated the future Hall of Famer on an “unbelievable career” Tuesday night.

Brady officially retired after 22 seasons from the NFL on Tuesday, and Foles sent his first tweet since Nov. 16, 2021, to congratulate Brady — and did so providing photographic evidence of a handshake.

Except, this handshake came before Foles beat Brady in what many people in the Philadelphia area would consider the best Super Bowl ever played.

“Much respect, Tom. Unbelievable career,” Foles wrote in a tweet. “Best of luck with your next chapter.”

Best of all, Foles attached a photo of Brady shaking his hand — ahead of Super Bowl 52.

Much respect Tom. Unbelievable career. Best of luck with your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/uKDv5Eax9S — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) February 2, 2022

Brady notoriously snubbed Foles of a handshake after the Eagles beat the Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl 52, and then again after Foles beat Brady’s Buccaneers in October 2020.

The 44-year-old Brady retired after 22 seasons in the league and a record seven Super Bowl wins.

Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls in his career and lost just three of them — twice against Eli Manning and the New York Giants, and once against Foles.

He’s a lock for the Hall of Fame and will go down as the best quarterback ever with a moviesque backstory. The 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft who went on to win the most Super Bowls in league history.

But in Philadelphia, he’ll be remembered as the QB who didn’t shake Nick Foles’ hand after Super Bowl 52.