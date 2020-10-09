CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Nick Foles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a Super Bowl 52 rematch, sort of. Nick Foles and Tom Brady square off again, each quarterback with different teams and the former Birds quarterback got the better of Brady once again as the Bears went on to beat the Buccaneers 20-19.

But on social media, many noticed what happened after the game.

Cameras caught Brady running off when the game was over, leaving Foles looking confused and wandering around the field as he tried to find Brady to shake hands.

Some have said that Brady decided not to shake hands since we are in the middle of a pandemic and he was doing his part in keeping socially distant.

You may remember Brady also did not shake Foles’ hand after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Thursday’s win was Foles’ first as a starter in Chicago.

 

Comments