Murder Trial Underway For Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Mother-In-Law Over Missing Magazine For Handgun

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) – The trial has begun for a Wyncote man accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law last summer. CBS3 cameras were rolling as 57-year-old Frederick Clea appeared at the courthouse Tuesday morning.
Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25.
Officers found Clea's wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest.
Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun.
Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun.

Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders' mother lived with them.