WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law Saturday afternoon in Cheltenham Township. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges against 57-year-old Frederick Clea on Sunday.

The district attorney’s office says police were called to a home on the 7700 block of Green Valley Road just after 12 p.m. Saturday for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 75-year-old Mekenda Sanders, inside the home dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Sanders was shot once to her chest.

Authorities say Clea answered the door when police arrived. According to documents, Clea allegedly made a chilling statement, saying, “I went too far.”

A newly purchased handgun was recovered at the scene, officials say.

Investigators say a verbal argument between Clea and his wife over a missing magazine for the firearm led to the shooting.

The couple has two young children.

“The combination of a recently purchased gun and anger toward his wife and mother-in-law proved deadly,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steel said. “Tragically, two young children are now left without parents and a grandparent in their lives, and the defendant faces spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Clea is facing murder and related charges. He’s been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.