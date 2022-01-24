NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A second man has been arrested and a third is being sought in the murder of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, who died after being hit with a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family in their Norristown home, prosecutors said Monday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said 19-year-old Savian Creary, of Philadelphia, was arrested Saturday, and an arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Tymere Parker, of Philadelphia.

Both Creary and Parker are being charged with first- and third-degree murder and conspiracy in the Nov. 25 killing of Pelaez Moctezuma. Police said the victim was shot in the torso just before 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nineteen-year-old Kevon Clarke was arrested and charged last month. Prosecutors allege that he fired several shots in the area during a dispute with relatives over liquor that had gone missing from a gathering earlier in the day. He was charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses.

District Attorney Kevin Steele described the victim as “an innocent man who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home.” He said the man was “murdered while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home” and neither he nor his family was involved in the dispute.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for Creary or Parker; a listed number for Creary couldn’t be found and a number listed for Parker wasn’t in service Monday.

