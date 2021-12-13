NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man who was inside his home eating Thanksgiving dinner with a stray bullet in Norristown last month.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Kevon Clarke was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals and charged with the first-degree murder of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma.

Authorities say Clarke was arrested at a known associate’s residence in Philadelphia, in the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue, without incident.

Investigators say police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Arch Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Pelaez Moctezuma was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead.

Pelaez Moctezuma was eating Thanksgiving dinner when a bullet came through the window and hit him.

It was determined Clarke was the gunman, according to officials.

The investigation found the incident spawned from an argument earlier in the day at a Thanksgiving party at the 100 block of Haws Avenue. Officials say four individuals including Clarke and Clarke’s girlfriend were asked to leave, and after they left, alcohol was found missing from the party.

Clarke’s girlfriend was later texted about the missing alcohol by a cousin who was attending the party and a meeting was set up to return it, investigators say. When the cousin parked outside Clarke’s home on Basin Street, he came out with a gun and she sped off. Clarke then allegedly fired multiple shots as she drove off. Authorities say one of those shots entered Palaez Moctezuma’s home and fatally struck him.

Police found 13 shell casings and one live round in the area of Basin and Arch Streets.

Surveillance video captured two other men running from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.