PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday night, family and friends are remembering the victim of a hit and run in North Philadelphia. A car struck and killed 50-year-old Desiree Whitehead-Jainlett after she got off the bus at Broad and Allegheny on Friday night.

The driver did not stop.

A vigil was held at the scene on Sunday night.

Whitehead-Jainlett’s son tells Eyewitness News she always said, “I love you” at the end of every phone call.

He has a message for the driver.

“We want them to turn themselves in, more importantly,” Tyquan Jainlett said. “I know it hurts them, they didn’t intend to do what they did but turn yourself in, help bring closure to this, that’s our message to him. We just want to get closure so we can move on with our mom and live the rest of our life in peace.”

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the police.