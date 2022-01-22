PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for multiple people after a 50-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing the street Friday night. This happened at the corner of North Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, the woman had gotten off the bus and was crossing the street when she was hit. A Chevrolet Impala heading south on Broad Street hit the woman and then "mounted the median with the pedestrian on the hood of the car."
The car stopped in the northbound lanes of Broad Street. That's when multiple people inside the car ran off, leaving the car behind.
The victim was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
The incident is still under investigation.