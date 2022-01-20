PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder after police say he beat a woman to death with a pipe inside an Old City office building. Jeffrey Stepien, 49, is charged with murder.
According to police, they received a call about a robbery in progress Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Chestnut Street building. When officers arrived, witnesses told them a man just attacked a woman on the eighth floor.
That’s where they found Stepien, holding two pipes. Authorities said the victim, 31-year-old Samantha Maag, was lying on the floor. She later died at the hospital.
Maag’s family told CBS3 they are “grieving and still seek answers to so many questions.”