PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was beaten with a pipe and killed in Old City Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened inside the Regus shared office space near 3rd and Chestnut Streets around 2:15 p.m.
A worker on the eighth floor says it was one of his female colleagues who died Wednesday afternoon and that the attack happened at her desk by someone else who worked on that floor.
Philadelphia police say the 31-year-old woman was assaulted by a 48-year-old man armed with a pipe. Someone on the floor says they saw blood and broken furniture at her desk.
That woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital with severe head injuries. She died about an hour after the attack.
The worker on the floor who CBS3 spoke to says security tackled the man in the lobby. He was taken into police custody, along with the pipe he allegedly used.
There is no word at this time on what led to the assault.
