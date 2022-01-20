PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bobby Henon, the Philadelphia councilman who was convicted last November in a bribery and corruption scandal involving labor union boss John Dougherty, has announced his resignation from the council. According to a release, Henon’s resignation took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

He has already submitted the resignation to Council President Darrell Clarke.

“Today, I officially resigned my position as the Philadelphia City Council Person representing the 6th Council District,” he said in a release, adding, “I am grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years.”

Sources told CBS3 Henon’s resignation was expected closer to his sentencing date, February 22. He would have been forced to resign following his formal sentencing.

In November, a jury found Henon and Dougherty guilty on most counts of bribery and corruption. Dougherty paid Henon a $70,000 per year salary and provided him with a no-show job at Local 98, along with other perks. In exchange, Henon allowed Dougherty to control his vote on City Council.

Henon was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, eight counts of honest services wire fraud, and one count of bribery. He returned to work shortly after the decision; he resigned from multiple committees before coming back.

Staff said Henon will decline any further comments or interview requests.

Council President Clarke released the following statement:

“Councilmember Bobby Henon has submitted his resignation as Councilmember for the Sixth Councilmanic District to my office this morning, effective immediately.” “As I stated in November, while it is always difficult to learn that a member of this body has been convicted of violating the law, the jury spoke, and we respect its verdict.” “I will take the appropriate steps authorized under the Home Rule Charter regarding this vacancy in Council in due course and in full accordance with city law. It is important that the people of the Sixth District have representation in City Council.” “City Council will not be distracted by this event, and remains focused on the urgent issues confronting our city – public safety, gun violence, the recovery from COVID-19, restarting our economy, and creating more jobs, opportunity and hope for every Philadelphian. We’ll keep doing our jobs for the people of Philadelphia.”