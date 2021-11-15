PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury in the federal corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon has found them guilty on most counts Monday. Dougherty was found guilty on eight of 11 counts of conspiracy, honest services mail and wire fraud, while Henon was found guilty on 10 of 18 counts.

CBS3 reporter Joe Holden, who has been covering the case from the very beginning and was in the courtroom when the verdict was read, says both men have shown little emotion.

Federal prosecutors are now arguing if Dougherty should be denied bail and held pending sentencing due to a pattern of alleged assaults. The judge is considering revoking bail.

Sentencing has been set for February.

The jury on Friday had a number of questions for the judge, including the definition of honest services fraud.

They deliberated for three days last week and returned to court on Monday.

Over the past week, Eyewitness News followed Dougherty and Henon in-and-out of court as they await their fate in a federal bribery trial.

Prosecutors allege that Dougherty essentially paid Henon a $70,000 per year salary and provided him with a no-show job at Local 98, along with other perks. In exchange, Henon allegedly allowed Dougherty to control his vote on City Council.

Dougherty and Henon have both denied the charges that include conspiracy and honest services fraud.

Meanwhile, Dougherty still faces a second trial around embezzling more than $600,000 from Local 98 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

