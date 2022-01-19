PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man on Wednesday who shot a thief that tried to steal his car. Steven Thompson has been charged with not having a license for his gun after he shot and killed a man for attempting to steal his car in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday.
The incident happened on 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway early Tuesday morning.READ MORE: Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe In Old City, Philadelphia Police Say
Investigators say the suspect died after he drove away from the scene in his own car, and crashed into a school bus.READ MORE: West Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Golf Course Set To Be Restored
Thompson was not injured during the incident.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia's Health Department No Longer Recommending Pauses To In-Person Learning For City Schools
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.