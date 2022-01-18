PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man accused of attempting to steal a car in Southwest Philadelphia was shot and killed by the car’s owner on Tuesday morning. Police say three men attempted to steal the car near South 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway just before 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the suspects had the victim’s car hooked up with straps but didn’t get very far.

The victim, who police say appears to be licensed to carry, shot after the three men in the attempted robbery. As they took off in a Honda, they crashed into a school bus heading in the opposite direction.

One of the suspects, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was not injured.

Police are not yet clear on if this was a carjacking – or an attempted car theft and shooting – but these incidents have been on the minds of the public and police.

As of Friday, police said there have been at least 100 carjackings in Philadelphia since the start of the year. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the department has planned on deploying additional resources to combat carjackings, including launching a new operational task force dedicated solely to this issue.

This incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.