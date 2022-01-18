MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced on Tuesday that he has charged the three Sharon Hill Police officers who discharged their weapons in August of 2021 in connection with the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility and wounding three others. Officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney have been charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment for their actions.

In late November, a grand jury composed of Delaware County residents was empaneled to review all the evidence in the case and determine whether the police officers’ use of force was justified. The grand jury recommended charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment, which were all approved by Stollsteimer.

Stollsteimer said in September that there was a high probability that the gunfire from officers struck the four victims, including Bility. He now says his office has concluded that with beyond reasonable doubt the shots fired by the officers struck and killed Bility and injured three others.

Bail for Smith, Dolan, and Devaney was set at $500,000, unsecured, for each defendant. There’s a preliminary hearing scheduled on Jan. 27 at the Springfield District Court.

The investigation determined that the initial shots began with a verbal altercation between Angelo “AJ” Ford and Hasein Strand. Ford remains charged with serious crimes for his attempt to kill Strand, according to Stollsteimer.

But on Tuesday, Strand pleaded guilty to some charges, including aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He’s set to serve 32-64 months at a state correction facility and will remain under court supervision until 2030, according to a release.

As a result of the grand jury, Stollsteimer is also withdrawing murder charges against Ford and Strand.

“While I believe these defendants should be held accountable for starting the series of events that ultimately led to Fanta Bility’s death, developments during the grand jury investigation render it appropriate to withdraw these charges at this time,” Stollsteimer said in a release.

Delco Resists, a local community group calling for justice for Bility, held a rally outside of the Media Courthouse on Tuesday for one of the two defendants charged for allegedly killing Bility.

Ford and Strand allegedly became engaged in a verbal confrontation that led to gunfire on the 900 block of Coates Street, which is about one block west of the entrance near Academy Park’s High School football stadium.

The confrontation occurred at the same time spectators were leaving the football game. Officers were also near that exit. Once they heard gunfire, they started discharging their weapons, which led to Bility getting hit and dying. Four others were injured in the gunfire.

Through their attorney, the Bility family released a statement about the charges to the police officers.

“The Bility family thanks District Attorney Stollsteimer and his staff of investigators and prosecutors for following the evidence and the law in bringing forth these charges today,” Bruce L. Castor, Jr., Counsel to the Bility family said in a release. “The family appreciates that the District Attorney has kept the family informed at every stage of this investigation. From the beginning he assured them that he would seek justice for Fanta, and today’s charges indicate that he’s done exactly that. They made the right call,” Castor continued. Attorney Michael C. Schafle, representing Alona Ellison-Acosta, who was also struck by police gunfire, added that his client and her family were “grateful for the care and professionalism demonstrated by the District Attorney’s Office” in their handling of this matter.